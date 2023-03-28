For over 30 years, Oklahoma has been one of the leading incarcerators of women in the nation. Despite recent reforms, our women’s imprisonment rate remains the second highest in the country, more than double the national average.
As we near the end of celebrating Women’s History Month, we cannot also turn a blind eye to one of the darkest parts of our justice system.
As an organization working to give a voice to all Oklahomans, the League of Women Voters Oklahoma recognizes that everyone needs to participate in order for our communities to be safe, strong, and vibrant.
That is why we are concerned about the continued removal of too many women from their families and communities, and why criminal justice reform is a top priority for us.
Our state has paved a terrible road that leads to incarceration for women rather than investing in the treatment or support they need. In fact, our high imprisonment rate is driven by sentencing laws that routinely punish survivors of domestic abuse and mothers living in poverty.
Right now, judges and prosecutors regularly use Oklahoma’s outdated criminal code to secure convictions and long sentences, resulting in sentences that are far longer than the national average and getting longer.
The women caught up in Oklahoma’s criminal justice system have enormous potential and we are hurting them, their families, and our communities by locking them up at such high rates. One study of women in Oklahoma’s prisons found that nearly 7 in 10 had children and two-thirds of them were living with their children at the time of their arrest.
With research consistently showing that even a brief stay in jail can totally disrupt a family, and that long sentences do not make us safer, we have to ask: why are we doing this?
The unfortunate reality is that many Oklahoma women face the impossible choice between protecting their families and not being charged with a crime.
Currently, one in every six women in Oklahoma prisons is serving a prison sentence for child abuse or neglect, making it the most common charge for women in Oklahoma’s prisons.
Many of these women are themselves survivors of domestic violence and were prosecuted for failing to protect their children from an abusive situation.
Fortunately, the legislature is hearing two bills this session that could help address these issues. House Bill 1792, would create a standard felony classification system with clear and consistent sentencing ranges based on the seriousness of the offense and the individual’s criminal history.
House Bill 1639 would create the Domestic Abuse Survivorship Act, requiring the courts to consider abuse as a mitigating factor during sentencing for homicide of an intimate partner.
Both H.B. 1792 and H.B. 1639 would help modernize our justice system and reduce the number of women who are unfairly punished or receive unnecessarily long prison sentences.
Taxpayers in Oklahoma spend more than half a billion dollars on the prison system every year and every dollar spent on incarceration is a dollar that could be invested in victims services, mental health care, or treatment for substance use disorder. The criminal justice system is draining resources that should be spent improving outcomes for everyone in our state.
This Women’s History Month we should look at what kind of world we want to build for Oklahoma women and take steps to move us in that direction. The criminal justice reforms being considered this session must be a part of that progress and the League of Women Voters urges all legislators to support them.
