WalletHub the trusted source and guide for all that matters important to financial literacy and founded in 2013 is out with its best and worst list of states to take a road trip to.
In fact 80% of Americans plan to take some sort of trip with 39% going more than 250 miles. Yes, we are all ready to stretch our traveling legs so here are the top road trip destinations:
- Texas
- New York
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- Florida
- Wyoming
- Minnesota
- Maine
- Alaska
- Utah
- Pennsylvania
- Alabama
- Virginia
- Nevada
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Colorado
- Missouri
- Iowa
- Nebraska
- Illinois
- Oklahoma
- South Dakota
- Wisconsin
- Vermont
- Kentucky
- New Jersey
- Tennessee
- Mississippi
- Washington
- Oregon
- New Hampshire
- Arizona
- West Virginia
- Kansas
- California
- Indiana
- Maryland
- South Carolina
- North Dakota
- New Mexico
- Massachusetts
- Arkansas
- Montana
- Hawaii
- Connecticut
- Delaware
And Rhode Island is in last place famous for its contributions to sailing, tennis, and golf. But for Oklahoma the case could be made that we may be underrated; could we be a hidden treasure surely everyone should know about Oklahoma.
We have lakes, deserts, mountains, and Native American Culture and more and more live entertainment thanks to the many casinos you have to choose from.
It's the perfect time to hit the open road with the family. The summer heat is kicking in and the kids are eager to be entertained and post pandemic conditions are ready to let you have at it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.