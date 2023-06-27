WalletHub the trusted source and guide for all that matters important to financial literacy and founded in 2013 is out with its best and worst list of states to take a road trip to.

In fact 80% of Americans plan to take some sort of trip with 39% going more than 250 miles. Yes, we are all ready to stretch our traveling legs so here are the top road trip destinations:

  1. Texas
  2. New York
  3. North Carolina
  4. Ohio
  5. Idaho
  6. Louisiana
  7. Florida
  8. Wyoming
  9. Minnesota
  10. Maine
  11. Alaska
  12. Utah
  13. Pennsylvania
  14. Alabama
  15. Virginia
  16. Nevada
  17. Georgia
  18. Michigan
  19. Colorado
  20. Missouri
  21. Iowa
  22. Nebraska
  23. Illinois
  24. Oklahoma
  25. South Dakota
  26. Wisconsin
  27. Vermont
  28. Kentucky
  29. New Jersey
  30. Tennessee
  31. Mississippi
  32. Washington 
  33. Oregon
  34. New Hampshire
  35. Arizona
  36. West Virginia
  37. Kansas 
  38. California
  39. Indiana
  40. Maryland
  41. South Carolina
  42. North Dakota
  43. New Mexico
  44. Massachusetts
  45. Arkansas
  46. Montana
  47. Hawaii
  48. Connecticut
  49. Delaware

And Rhode Island is in last place famous for its contributions to sailing, tennis, and golf. But for Oklahoma the case could be made that we may be underrated; could we be a hidden treasure surely everyone should know about Oklahoma.

We have lakes, deserts, mountains, and Native American Culture and more and more live entertainment thanks to the many casinos you have to choose from.

It's the perfect time to hit the open road with the family. The summer heat is kicking in and the kids are eager to be entertained and post pandemic conditions are ready to let you have at it.

