This photo provided by Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, shows Mykhailo Fedorov, vice prime minister of Ukraine and minister of digital transformation. The Ukrainian government is marrying some digital marketing tools with crowdfunding and other incentives for giving to keep global attention trained on its war efforts against the Russian invasion. “There is a wave and there is this kind of euphoria, but then it abates," Fedorov, told The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 during an interview.