In a statement issued yesterday afternoon (Friday, August 4), U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh said that "nothing in the decision of the [Tenth U.S. Circuit] Court of Appeals prohibits the City from continuing to enforce its municipal laws against all persons, including Indians, as the
litigation [in the case of Tulsa v. Hopper] progresses."
The referenced case is "City of Tulsa, Oklahoma v. Justin Hooper."
In a statement about the case, Justice Samuel Alito joined Kavanaugh in asserting that ongoing litigation means that the litigation is ... ongoing.
Until the issues raised in the case are resolved, the position of Tulsa officials and of the governor of Oklahoma has been and remains that existing municipal laws remain in effect.
In a statement sent to The City Sentinel soon after the news broke in the nation's capital, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said:
“The Supreme Court, through Justice Kavanaugh’s statement, made clear today that the City of Tulsa and municipalities throughout the eastern half of Oklahoma can and must still apply their laws to everyone, Indians and non-Indians alike. The 10th Circuit’s decision isn’t final and doesn't change how we operate here in Oklahoma. Any statement to the contrary should be seen for what it is— a call to chaos.
"This is a victory for Oklahoma and the rule of law. I will not let eastern Oklahoma become a reservation.”
Cited as 600 U. S. ____ (2023), the text of the statement from Justices Kavanagh and Alito follows
"The application for stay of the mandate presented to JUSTICE GORSUCH and by him referred to the Court is denied. The order heretofore entered by JUSTICE [Neil] GORSUCH is vacated.
"Statement of JUSTICE KAVANAUGH, with whom JUSTICE ALITO joins, respecting the denial of the application for stay.
"The City of Tulsa’s application for a stay raises an important question: whether the City may enforce its municipal laws against American Indians in Tulsa. For example, may Indians in Tulsa violate the City’s traffic safety laws without enforcement by the City?
“The application, however, arises in an interlocutory posture. The District Court granted the City’s motion to dismiss on the ground that the Curtis Act of 1898, see ch. 517, 30 Stat. 495, gives the City jurisdiction over municipal violations committed by all persons, including Indians. But the Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit reversed, holding that the Curtis Act confers no such jurisdiction. The Court of Appeals then remanded the case to the District Court for further proceedings.
"Importantly, the Court of Appeals declined for now to reach an additional argument raised by the State of Oklahoma as amicus curiae: that the City may exercise jurisdiction under the reasoning in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, 597 U. S. ___ (2022). On remand in the District Court, the City may presumably raise that argument. Moreover, as I understand it, nothing in the decision of the Court of Appeals prohibits the City from continuing to enforce its municipal laws against all persons, including Indians, as them litigation progresses."
