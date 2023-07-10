An Oklahoma judge has denied a petition asking for reparations to be paid to survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921.
All of the survivors are over 100 years old and according to the judge they did not show proof of "individualized injury."
Judge Caroline Wall dismissed the suit with extreme prejudice which means that that those who were seeking damages will be unable to refile in state court. But the possibility of an appeal is still on the table.
Philanthropist Ed Mitzen called the judge's ruling, " an incredibly sad decision." Mitzen gave Lessie Benningfield Randall, Viola Fletcher, and Hughes Van Ellis $1 million.
The defense stated in their argument, " simply being connected to a historical event does not provide a person with unlimited rights to seek compensation."
The Greenwood Massacre in 1921 likely began as a misunderstanding or a lie following a black teenager getting into the elevator with a white teenager. The city newspaper called for a lynching, the next day white mobs were looting and burning down the district.
The actions caused the deaths of an estimated 300 people and the destruction of the thriving black community known as "Black Wall Street"
Lawyers for the families are expected to file an appeal.
