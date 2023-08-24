LEARN MORE HERE: https://jobs.tsa.gov/search/jobs?keyword=TSO&location=Oklahoma+City%2C+Oklahoma&op=Search&utm_source=sity-sentinel&utm_medium=display&utm_campaign=tso_okc&utm_content=okc_300x250
featured
TSA IS HIRING! Make $57k After Two Years with TSA at Will Rogers World Airport!
Latest News
- TSA IS HIRING! Make $57k After Two Years with TSA at Will Rogers World Airport!
- County Offered Free Land for New Jail
- Most Dangerous Places in Oklahoma
- New Oklahoma County Detention Center Has 6 Possibilities - The Clock is Ticking On A Deadline
- Josh Fudge to headline the 24th annual Plaza District Festival
- Rookie sensation Fujita wins Bassmaster Elite Series event on Lake Champlain
- Michael Flynn bonds with Trump conservatives, students, families and fellow veterans during visit to Edmond's Armstrong College
- AAA provides tips to keep your car safe and running in the hot summer heat
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Moving Feedback’ survey finds Oklahoma’s Edmond and Nichols Hills among the nation’s ‘most envied’ lifestyles in ‘suburbs’
- General Michael Flynn to Give Lecture in Edmond on August 21
- Oklahoma's Attorney General joins call for U.S. Congress to pass EATS Act
- Despite 12 Infant Deaths During Clinical Trials, CDC Signs Off on RSV Shots for Newborns
- Tulsa learning loss worst in state -- and stands out nationwide
- Details on Effort to Undermine the State Department of Education
- 'Rich Men North of Richmond' and Rappers Right of Center
- Brecheen of Oklahoma kicks off constituent meetings across his sprawling Congressional district.
- Top places to see fall foliage in Oklahoma
- The Horrors of Human Trafficking, Part 1 of 3
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.