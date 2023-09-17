Joe Dorman, CEO at the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, expressed thanks recently to state Representatives John Talley, R-Stillwater, and John Waldron, D-Tulsa, for serving as honorary co-chairs for an event described as providing 'Truth-Telling Initiatives for Survivors of Child Abuse."
The event will be held in the state House of Representatives chamber on October 12.
The morning will begin with a complimentary breakfast for attendees of the program in the Fourth Floor rotunda, followed by presentations in the House chamber, which begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue until 11 a.m..
In an email said the event is provided at no cost for attendees. Registration is free at this link:
(https://haruv-usa.org/events/policy-breakfast-truth-telling-initiatives-for-survivors-of-child-abuse/ ).
The work of Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy is covered regularly by The City Sentinel newspaper, and Dorman's weekly commentary is also a frequent feature. OICA’s co-sponsors for the upcoming event include HARUV, described as "An international center of excellence and a recognized leader in the field of child maltreatment.”
Haruv USA at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa is part of the larger Haruv Institute. A website narrative says, “The center is a new venture bringing together the best of two worlds – the unique and international leadership of the Haruv Institute paired with the research-based educational knowledge and expertise of OU-Tulsa and the Anne and Henry Zarrow School of Social Work."
(https://haruv-usa.org/events/truth-telling-initiatives-for-survivors-of-child-abuse-ou-tulsa/ )
According to the organizational website, HARUV-USA operates with certain goals in mind. Its "central focus is on partnerships that provide services for abused and neglected children. It is vital that professionals in the field are trained to work within their communities to prevent child maltreatment, to identify child maltreatment when they see it, and to treat children who have experienced child maltreatment. Haruv USA works to continuously connect with experts in both academia and professionals in the field to share knowledge with those working directly with children and families experiencing child maltreatment."
The HARUV USA group asserts its interest in a wide range of issues, providing "training" in a wide range of areas, including the Indian Child Welfare Act, mandatory reporting, youth trafficking, the impact of domestic violence on children, trauma's impact on children, Resilience and Posttraumatic and growth After Trauma, Advanced Facilitation for Multidisciplinary Teams (MDTs), Suicide Assessment & Simulation Training, Motivational Interviewing, healing parent-child relationships in therapeutic supervised visitation, speaking to children about trauma, reflective parenting, "unpacking" the relationship between Poverty, Child Abuse and Neglect and Child Protection Involvement, a "narrative" approach to working with families and children facing trauma, challenging conversations in a trauma setting and filicide (when parents kill children).
Founder of HARVU at OU-Tulsa is Lynn Schusterman. The Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation founded Harvu in Israel in 2007, with the mission "to create knowledge, and nurture a capable and skillful community of professionals dedicated to prevention, identification, reporting, and treatment of maltreated children."
Also joining as a sponsor for the state Capitol event on October 12 is The Kempe Center. Based in Colorado, the group describes itself briefly on its home page: "Through an equity lens, we lead through advocacy, research, education and clinical work to transform lives."
Speakers will include:
* Professor Sandra White Hawk, founder and director of First Nations Repatriations Institute, director of healing programs, National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition.
* Professor Sabine Andresen, head of the educational science department at Goethe University in Frankfurt am Main (Germany).
