The next Online conference of the Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Tribes Association (DF5TA) is set for November 4, 2023.
In a message to The City Sentinel, Marilyn Vann said participants will "learn more about the freedmen battle for justice."
Marilyn has for her entire life advocated the rights of Native American Freedmen – persons whose rights have not been recognized, despite treaty stipulations after the U.S. Civil War.
She has consistently asserted that treaty-affirmed rights have not been fully honored by the Muscogee (Creek), Choctaw, Chickasaw and Seminole Nations.
At the November conference, presenters will include Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., University of Oklahoma Law Professor Carla Pratt, Attorney and Author Hannibal Johnson, Pulitzer Prize winning Journalist Kenneth Cooper, Genealogist and Historian Angela Walton-Raji, Attorney Bryan Shade, and Genealogist and Historian Nicka Smith.
According to Vann, topics covered at the event will include a Cherokee nation update, "1866 Tribal Reconstruction treaties and US Constitutional Amendments, Overview Tulsa's Greenwood District, Oklahoma tribal Freedmen serving in the Civil War, and Locating Dawes Allotments."
The Conference Co-Sponsor is a 501 c 3 organization, African Indians of the 5 Civilized Tribes Foundation www.africanindians.org . Other information is available at:
https://freedmen5tribes.com/?fbclid=IwAR2ZaOQLlDQkzK3ZghhZL5Dgja_06XRBsQsO8jrUxfuQ74TTAzMaW2ATMg4
Reporter Ray Carter detailed the continued struggles for descendants of the Native Freedmen in a story posted by the Center for Independent Journalism, posted on The City Sentinel website last year.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/tribal/tribes-alleged-treaty-violations-focus-of-senate-hearing/article_0f847e86-10f4-11ed-be35-ef3f978f8cd6.html )
The Cherokee Nation is the only one of the five traditionally called the the "Civilized Tribes" that has secured tribal membership for Freedmen -- and that only in recent years.
For information and/or to register for this ‘virtual’ conference, go to:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/descendants-of-freedmen-of-the-5-tribes-assn-2nd-virtual-conference-tickets-676284373767?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&fbclid=IwAR2ZaOQLlDQkzK3ZghhZL5Dgja_06XRBsQsO8jrUxfuQ74TTAzMaW2ATMg4 .
Note: Pat McGuigan has covered issues touching Oklahoma's 'Indian Country' regularly since 1990. He also wrote on tribal matters during his graduate studies at Oklahoma State University in the late 1970s. McGuigan has corresponded with Vann since the early years of his tenure at The Oklahoman newspaper. A decade ago, his coverage of the Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma won a Diversity News coverage award from the Society of Professional Journalists (Oklahoma Pro Chapter).
