OKLAHOMA CITY - Grizzly bear brothers, Will and Wiley, at the Oklahoma City Zoo, will turn 20 years old this month. On Saturday, July 15, from 9 to 11 a.m., a special “BEAR”thday celebration will be held to extend wild wishes to Will and Wiley in honor of this milestone birthday.
The grizzly bear is a North American subspecies of the brown bear and currently protected in the continental United States under the Endangered Species Act. They get their name from their white-tipped or grizzled fur. Grizzlies are powerful apex predators but they are also opportunistic eaters with much of their diet consisting of nuts, berries, fruits, fish and rodents.
Event activities are free with Zoo admission and set to take place at Oklahoma Trails and near the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital.
Guests can snack on a slice of birthday cake courtesy of Sam’s Club, OKC. Cake will be served inside the Big Rivers building beginning at 9 a.m. while supplies last.
A Special Animal Enrichment event will take place at10:15 a.m., at the grizzly bear habitat. Caretakers are providing Will and Wiley with their own bear-approved birthday cake to enjoy.
Guests will have an opportunity to stop by and sign the Zoo’s commemorative birthday card for the bear brothers at the special Birthday Card Station which will be setup by the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital and sponsored by Renewal by Andersen.
Party goers can also try their hand at the Paint Your “Paw” on a Porsche! activity hosted by Bob Moore.
“Oklahomans have a special connection to Will and Wiley so we’re thrilled to be celebrating two decades of caring for these amazing animal ambassadors with the Zoo’s fans,” said Tyler Boyd, curator of carnivores.
“For this ‘bear’y special birthday, wildlife fans are welcome to show their love for Will and Wiley by donating to a community gift to help renovate the Zoo’s grizzly bear habitat at Oklahoma Trails,” Boyd added.
“Those who donate $100 or more will be entered to win an exclusive Wild Encounter with the brother bears and their caretakers plus, $1,000 in flight vouchers from Southwest Airlines.”
A gift donation can be made at ozgiving.org/birthdaybears.
Local business, StellaNova is also showing their support for Will and Wiley’s birthday by creating custom cup sleeves spotlighting the bears, which will be available at all StellaNova locations during the month of July.
Rescued from the Alaskan wilderness after their mother was killed, Will and Wiley were approximately five months old when they arrived at the OKC Zoo in 2003. As part of the OKC Zoo’s Operation Bear Care campaign created to share Will and Wiley’s story, Southwest Airlines transported the cubs on a commercial flight from Alaska to their forever home at the OKC Zoo.
The Zoo also hosted a public naming contest for the bears with thousands voting to name them after iconic Oklahomans, Will Rogers and Wiley Post.
Will and Wiley were among the first animals to relocate to Oklahoma Trails when it opened in 2007. Oklahoma Trails was nationally ranked as the 6th Best Zoo Exhibit in USA Today’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.
With 10 different native Oklahoma species and over 800 individual animals, this habitat provides guests with an immersive and memorable experience in one incredible attraction.
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with the last entry at 4 p.m. Purchase Zoo admission tickets online at okczoo.org/tickets and bypass the entry lines and.
Regular admission is $16 for adults and $13 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free.
For more information, visit okczoo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.