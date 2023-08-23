The Oklahoma City Zoo has welcomed the birth of a rare Red Clouded Leopard that will strengthen the species that is at risk of extinction.
Rukai, OKC Zoo's Red Clouded Leopard, gave birth to a male kitten on July 18th after a 90-day gestation period at the Zoo's Cat Forest habitat and caretakers are happy to report the new kitten is healthy and doing everything a newborn should be doing.
As the male kitten continues to strengthen, he will eventually be moved to another Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited zoo to breed. He will be a demonstration animal for the program as an ambassador for his species.
Zoo plans aim to ensure the preservation and survival of the vulnerable species. Animal care experts at the Zoo will hand rear the kitten to ensure his healthy growth and well-being.
Clouded Leopards are native to South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the eastern Himalayas. Clouded Leopards were officially recorded as a species in 1821, making them one of the most ancient cat species in the world.
The rare leopard is most closely related to Snow Leopards and are a separate genus of cats known for its cloud like spots and are in the same taxonomic subfamily, Pantherinae, as tigers, lions, jaguars, and true leopards.
The Clouded Leopard is extremely secretive and elusive and known to be one of the best climbers due to flexible ankle joints that can rotate backward, short stout legs, large paws, long tail, and sharp claws with specialized padding that conforms to the shape of branches allowing the "Clouded" impressive arboreal skills.
Clouded Leopards are carnivores, preying on gibbons, macaques, slow loris, small deer and wild boars, which they ambush from trees or stalk from the ground. Even though these cats are somewhat small in size, the can easily take down sizeable prey.
The World Wildlife Fund says the Clouded Leopards are becoming extinct because of poaching and loss of habitat. The leopard's life span is 12 to 15 years but can live up to 17 years with human care.
The number of Clouded Leopards is unknown mostly due to its elusive nature.
