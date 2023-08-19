OKLAHOMA CITY - In continuation with the “Clear the Shelters” event, the OKC Animal Shelter is hosting a “Pittie Party” on August 19, from 12-5 p.m. People can meet adoptable pit bull terriers who are waiting for their forever homes with no fee.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare encourages everyone to adopt a dog or cat this month from the OKC Animal Shelter. In celebration of Clear the Shelters Month, the Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees for all dogs and cats until Wednesday, August 26.
All adoptable dogs and cats at OKC Animal Welfare are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.
The Shelter is currently housing nearly 500 dogs, putting the building at 163% capacity. There are more than 240 cats in the Shelter’s care, leaving the cat portion of the building at 127% capacity.
“We took in more than 265 animals this week alone,” Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary said. “We are hopeful the public shows up this month to help care for animals in our community. There are so many sweet dogs and cats here who are ready to meet their family.”
Alive in the 405 is the OKC Animal Welfare’s awareness campaign to help find a positive outcome for every healthy, adoptable pet at the Shelter. Alive in the 405's goal is a 90 percent live release rate for the animals cared for by OKC Animal Welfare.
The OKC Animal Shelter, 2811 SE 29th Street, is open for adoptions from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, except City holidays. For more information, visit okc.gov/animalwelfare
