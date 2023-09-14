Fun Fest A garage sale for stamp collectors will be held on Saturday November 18th at Midwest City's Elks Lodge a chance for club members to sell their duplicate stamps to other collectors.
The Stamp Club meeting on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at St. Luke's Methodist Church.
Worldwide there are over 20 million stamp collectors who get a sense of pride, success and accomplishment from collecting the miniature works of art that educate people about art, geography, architecture, mythology, movies, music, religion and culture just to name a few.
Stamp collecting is an affordable hobby that anyone can enjoy and is an excellent way to dive into the arts and teaches collectors and the public about history.
