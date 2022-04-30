Cathy Costello’s public service continues – not in elective office but in selfless service to law enforcement personnel, mental health care professionals and others.
Costello was a steady support to her husband, the late Commissioner of Labor Mark Costello, one of the most effective public officials in modern Oklahoma history.
He unseated an incumbent commissioner in 2010, prevailing with 64% support. He was elected a second time, in 2014, with 63% backing. Mrs. Costello played a central role in his business and in his political career.
Mark was tragically murdered in August 2015 after more than four years of service in statewide elective office. Cathy and Mark’s eldest son, Christian, suffers from mental illness for years, and murdered his father at a north Oklahoma City restaurant, injuring Cathy in the process.
She sought the job he had held in 2018, but was defeated for the GOP nod by the current incumbent.
Today, Costello is continuing her commitment to championing families and increasing awareness and care in answering mental health needs.
She assisted with new legislation which passed unanimously in the Oklahoma State Senate, and is assisting in practical ways with guardianship care of loved ones.
Mrs. Costello volunteer-trains police officers in Crisis Intervention, helping first responders and others to recognize mental health needs and proper interaction in
moments of crisis to achieve better outcomes for all.
From tragedy, she has fashioned years of selfless service to others, including the immeasurable gift of a precious friendship with the author of this report.
Cathy Costello is a fine lady, a friend and counsel.
Suaimhneas – Peace and Tranquility, dear sister.
