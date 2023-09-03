Oklahoma City -– The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) are just days away from holding their transportation and construction job fair.
This large-scale job fair will host over 40 employers in the industry who are actively recruiting for open positions.
The public is invited to attend the event at Rose State College on Friday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Veterans will be admitted an hour earlier, with doors opening at 9 a.m.
Reporters have been invited to attend, to interview willing job seekers and employers.
There will also be a “touch-a-truck” portion of the event, with some transportation and construction employers showing off the equipment that potential hires will be using, upon securing employment.
The event is set for next Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with 9 a.m. early entry for Military veterans.
The program is at Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma, at the Jeanie Webb Student Union, 1910 Hudiburg Drive.
