A pair of Oklahoma City Democratic legislators -- Senator Julia Kirt and state Representative Ellyn Hefner -- participated in the National Working Group on Youth Transitions hosted by the Center for Advancing Policy on Employment for Youth (CAPE-Youth).
The meeting was held on June 22-23 in Chicago and was funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.
“We came together with policy makers from across the country to improve career opportunities for youth with disabilities,” Kirt said.
“The urgency to intervene earlier is clear. An estimated 40% of working-aged Oklahomans with disabilities are employed, compared to 79% of persons without disabilities.
"The working group helped us focus on programs for youth and young adults transitioning into the workforce and adult life so that more Oklahomans can benefit from meaningful employment.”
Rep. Hefner joined Kirt at the national meeting.
“Now is the time to help our Oklahoma youth who have a disability transition to the workforce. The national working group highlighted career preparation, youth development and leadership, connecting to wrap-around supports and family engagement from experts across the states. I appreciate the community made and technical help and am ready to implement policy improvements for our Oklahoma youth,” said Hefner.
CAPE-Youth is a collaboration between The Council of State Governments and the K. Lisa Yang and Hock E. Tan Institute on Employment and Disability at Cornell University.
The Center works to improve employment outcomes for youth and young adults with disabilities by helping states build capacity in their youth service delivery and workforce systems.
Kirt and Hefner submitted a related interim study to further explore future legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.