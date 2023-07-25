Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Tinker Federal Credit Union Foundation to help veterans overcome challenges with employment through the use of Goodwill's Job Connection Center.
Tinker Federal Credit Unions Foundation is excited to support Goodwill's employment services for Central Oklahoma Veterans. TFCU Foundation Executive Director Kevin Jamison said, " This $10,000 Branch Community Impact Grant is part of the TFCU Foundations efforts to bring resources for veterans into the communities TFCU serves."
In 2022 a program was launched by Goodwill Industries of Oklahoma called the Veterans Employment Preparation Program (VEPP) that was specifically designed to address the unique needs of veterans. Participants are led through basic employment training and certification programs for positions in in-demand industries.
VEPP features proprietary and effective virtual reality forklift training and certifications' among others. Veterans are connected with resources to support their additional needs, including addressing long-term housing needs.
Goodwill's Mobile Job Connection Center (JCC) meets clients needs by bringing employment training directly to them.
Goodwill Industries of Oklahoma Vice President of Community Engagement Melissa Richey said, " We are excited to receive this generous grant form Tinker Federal Credit Union Foundation, in partnership with TFCU Foundation. The Mobile Job Connection Center will visit area VA sites to provide essential employment training and digital literacy skill development to veterans."
Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is a veteran-friendly, fair chance employer and always actively hiring individuals with a military background, including for licensed security officer positions at Goodwill security and Janitorial Services.
About Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma
Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is a community-based non-profit agency in Central Oklahoma with one outlet store, 24 retail stores, 38 attended donation centers and a Job Connection Center throughout 37 counties. Goodwill is a sustainable Social Enterprise that funds job training programs, employment placement services and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items. To find a Goodwill location near you, us the online locator at okgoodwill.org.
