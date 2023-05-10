Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma was recently awarded a $15,000 grant from the E.L. and Thelma Gaylord Foundation to assist with funding for the expansion of its Reentry Employment Preparation Program (REPP).
The program currently operates through Goodwill’s Career Pathways Institute in Oklahoma City and provides previously incarcerated Oklahomans with the necessary skills to obtain jobs that will ultimately lead to better opportunities.
In addition to providing certifications for in-demand trade jobs, REPP guides participants as they navigate searching for and maintaining employment.
The Foundation grant provides Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma with the necessary funds to expand the program to include the training and certification of incarcerated individuals.
By offering this service to those within 12 to 18 months of release, Goodwill can help reduce the time it takes for these individuals to secure employment once they are released.
To learn more about available Goodwill’s Reentry Employment Preparation Program, visitokgoodwill.org/programs-and-employment/employment-programs/reentry-preparation-program/.
About Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma
Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is a community-based, nonprofit agency in Central Oklahoma with one outlet store, 25 retail stores and 17 attended donation centers and a Job Connection Center throughout 37 counties.
Managing Editor Stacy Martin contributed to this report
