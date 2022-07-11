Incarcerated at 15, Jackson, Miss., resident Antonio McGowan, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, says he had limited prospects coming out of prison after being released in 2014. However, McGowan later enrolled in the Hinds County Reentry Program, which provides workforce training for formerly incarcerated people, which led to a work-based learning program at Hinds Community College, which placed him in a job that is giving him maintenance training in heating and air conditioning, while employed.