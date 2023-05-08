OKLAHOMA CITY – Flowers for Mother’s Day are now available for purchase in Oklahoma City, which will also support people who are transitioning out of homelessness, thanks to the team at Curbside Flowers.
Curbside Flowers, much like its predecessor the Curbside Chronicle, is a program of the Homeless Alliance that provides both a voice and employment opportunities to people who are experiencing homelessness.
In recent years, the street paper has expanded its product line to include local artist-designed wrapping paper and a full-service flower shop located at 522 N Classen Blvd., Suite 100 near downtown OKC.
For Mother’s Day, Curbside vendors are trained and paid to build bouquets practicing job skills like teamwork, communication and how to follow detailed instructions. After florists and vendors are paid for their work, profits from sales are reinvested in the program, funding essential services like case management for participants that help them continue to work on their goals as they transition out of homelessness.
“For customers, shopping with us is a quick, easy way to support someone working to end their homelessness while getting a beautiful product in exchange,” said Ranya Forgotson, director of Curbside Enterprises. “For vendors, it’s an additional training and employment opportunity that helps them transition out of homelessness.”
Curbside Chronicle will have four different arrangement sizes as well as potted plants that can be pre-ordered at CurbsideFlowers.org by May 10.
Pre-orders will be available for pick-up on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. -6 p.m. The brick-and-mortar shop is located in Oklahoma City at 522 N. Classen Boulevard.
All proceeds from purchases will support the organization’s mission of employing and empowering people transitioning out of homelessness in Oklahoma City.
“We want to help our community celebrate all of the motherly figures in their lives,” said Forgotson, “These flowers are both a symbol of love to someone who has supported you and can also demonstrate that you care about people in our community who are without a home.”
The campaign is being made possible thanks to the generosity of sponsors including Fowler Automotive, Citizens Bank of Edmond and the Downtown OKC Partnership.
For more information about The Curbside Chronicle, visit them on Facebook, Instagram or at TheCurbsideChronicle.org. To learn more about the flower campaign, visit CurbsideFlowers.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.