Oklahoma Forestry Services announced Wednesday the federal Urban and Community Forestry Grants will be available to Oklahoma Communities.
The grants will help communities and non-profits with forestry planning, broaden urban forestry programs and provide training programs. Research has proven that trees improve personal health and quality of living issues, boosting economic growth opportunities for homes and businesses.
Grants will range from $1,000 to $10,000 for non-profit organizations, local government agencies, educational institutions and civic or neighborhood associations.
Applications must submitted to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry by 5:00 p.m. on November 17th, 2023.
For more details on how to apply Forestry Services – ODAFF (ok.gov).
Follow link to related story:
Free trees available for Edmond residents at Edmond Farmer’s Market on April 22 | Community | city-sentinel.com
