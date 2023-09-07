Oklahoma Department of Human Services has millions of dollars in grant money for food pantries, non-profits and religious organizations to help keep them up in running in a time of the long lasting impacts of COVID-19.
Food insecurity impacts around 500,000 Oklahoman's and nearly 200,000 of them are children.
OKDHS wants to help each and everyone in need with all available resources including the SNAP Program (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) which currently serves 850,000 Oklahoman's.
ODHS relies on organizations and non-profits as well as faith-based organizations who feed those in need. The legislature recently approved $12.5 million in grant money from the American Rescue Plan and Local Fiscal Recovery funds to expand these groups capacity to help more Oklahoman's.
The agency hopes to get money to the organizations in need to keep their vital missions going. OKDHS says they cannot do it alone.
Applicants must complete a grant interest form by October 6th. To learn more go to: Food Insecurity Grant Guidelines (oklahoma.gov).
