The parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric OGE Energy Corp has recently been recognized as Oklahoma's top employer in Forbes 2023 Americas top employers by state list.
The company moved up to number one after being in the number two sport on the list in 2022.There are a lot of great Oklahoma companies on the Forbes list but being number one proves that employees are what make the company and they embody the purpose of 'energizing life' by taking care of the customers. The national recognition is a reflection of the efforts of the team as stated by OG&E officials.
2,200 people work for OG&E and the workforce knows that the customers rely on them for reliable electricity to power their homes and businesses. The employees work in the same communities as the customer and serve those communities through volunteerism and stewardship as well as supports local non-profits to make those communities better places to live, work, and play.
The list identified the exceptional companies by identifying 2.1 employer recommendations from employees working in companies with more than 500 workers in the United States.
