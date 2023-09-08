The Inasmuch Foundation founded in 1982 by Edith Kinney Gaylord has been a testament to compassion and a commitment to the community that focuses on improving the quality of life.
After 40 years Inasmuch looks back on a journey making a difference highlighting its past, present and future.
The foundation supports innovative learning technologies like Educare, a national learning network that has led to a capital campaign to build a state of the art facility in south Oklahoma City.
The Plaza Theatre renovation of 2005 is proof of the commitment they have to the arts and culture, as Inasmuch led Lyric Theatre's capital campaign with a $1.5 million grant.
The foundation is looking forward to a vision that extends to environmental sustainability. It is committed to projects that have preserved Oklahoma City's natural beauty and addressing ecological challenges.
The foundation's impact is not limited to funding - it's also about collaboration, It is noteworthy to point out that Inasmuch pairs with non-profits, community leaders and individuals who are also passionate about positive change.
As the group celebrates 40 years its not only about the impact it has on lives they have touched and transformed, it's about dedication to compassionate action.
To learn more go to: https://inasmuchfoundation.org/40-year-report
Follow the link to a related story:
Inasmuch Foundation announces $1.2 million in journalism grants | Criminal Justice | city-sentinel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.