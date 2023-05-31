OKLAHOMA CITY - Recently, more than 140 individuals gathered at Quail Creek Golf and Country Club for the twenty-fourth annual Stan Deardeuff Memorial Golf Classic and Dinner, benefiting City Care. Through the generosity of individual and corporate sponsors, the event raised $567,000, bolstering City Care's work of serving and caring for Oklahoma City’s most vulnerable community members.
The dinner was held following the tournament at The Jones Assembly in downtown Oklahoma City on May 22.
Stan Deardeuff was a prominent member of the Oklahoma City business community.
He worked with many nonprofits, including City Care, where he was a founding board member.
“Stan passed away in 2014, but his passionate leadership continues to inspire and live on through his family's work and the City Care golf tournament year after year,” said golf committee member Dave Deardeuff about his father. “He felt the value of making a difference in giving back and choosing not to hold onto wealth, but to do something with it to make a difference in his own community.”
The dinner featured a short film produced by telos.studio, which described the critical partnership that paved the way for the opening of the City Care Night Shelter, and demonstrated the lasting impact that can happen when someone does the next right thing, and encouraged attendees to take what they heard that night and create change in their communities. The 10-minute film can be viewed here.
The Night Shelter offers men, women, families, and pets a safe place of respite, where they can rest and begin addressing the root causes of their homeless experience and transition back into stable housing. Guests can stay for one night or one hundred nights with no prerequisites or requirements.
“If you can give people their dignity back, you can’t hold them back, “said Rick Cooper, Chief Executive Officer at W & W | AFCO Steel, who was instrumental in getting CityCare’s Night Shelter project off the ground.
“It started with me stopping and giving people cash to get something to eat. Then I got interested in their stories,” Cooper said. You start recognizing that they’re your neighbors.”
Adam Luck, CEO of City Care stated, “It was like we were coming together to do this together. I felt that from the very first time that I met Rick. It put me at ease, like this is how it should be. This is a community issue and it deserves a community response.
“It was just so beautiful to see that heart in Rick,” Luck added. “I just feel that Rick exemplifies that so well, that it’s not about making these transactions, it’s about truly leveraging whatever it is that you have – whether it is time, or resources, a skill, or a network, or finding finances – to do whatever you can in your community to make it better reflect our collective aspiration of who we want to be.”
Luck continued, “And Rick did that. He helped us buy this building and it didn’t stop there. We wouldn’t be able to do the work that we’re doing without people like Rick. Rick’s story and his heart and W&W, as a company, is such a beautiful example of how to do that in a community.”
Proceeds from this event will offer respite for Oklahoma City's unhoused neighbors, provide a caring community and affordable housing to residents transitioning out of chronic homelessness and relational poverty, and connect students who need additional reading support to a caring mentor who is dedicated to their academic, emotional, and spiritual flourishing, the press release states.
Through City Care’s three programs: Homeless Services, Supportive Communities, and Whiz Kids, its staff and volunteers often “bear witness to remarkable stories of transformation” and invite the community to “serve and care for our city's neighbors in a way that is restorative and honoring.”
This year’s classic was presented by ASRC Industrial, Derr & Gruenewald Construction, INSURICA, Next Level Steel, Paul Logistics, Inc., Rolling Plains Construction, United Rentals, and W & W | AFCO Steel. The event was produced by the 2023 Golf Committee: Mike Hankins, Dave Deardeuff, Dax Deardeuff, Cole Deardeuff, and Blair Bennett on behalf of City Care.
City Care’s website states: “We believe in the intrinsic value of every person. It is with love and compassion we advocate for the overlooked in our community. We provide food for the hungry, relief for the hurting, and hold space for complete restoration of lives that have gotten off course. With enough endurance, we witness, firsthand, remarkable stories of transformation.”
Cooper added “It’s easy to do the big things and write checks. It’s rolling up your sleeves and just helping them restore their dignity – that’s a powerful force.”
Learn more about City Care by visiting citycareokc.org.
