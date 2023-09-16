Oklahoma City –- Save the date for a memorable evening as Governor Kevin and First Lady Sarah Stitt extend their warm invitation to the 2023 Boots, Bandanas and Barbecue event. This annual gathering promises Oklahoman’s a night of celebration and community spirit at the historic Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion scheduled for Wednesday, October 4 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Friends of the Mansion, Inc., a non-profit, non-partisan organization. Established in 1995, Friends of the Mansion, Inc., strives to ensure the preservation and upkeep of the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion for Oklahomans now and in the future. Tickets to the evening event are $50 per person. Admission is free for Mansion Society members.
This year's Boots, Bandanas and Barbecue promises an evening of authentic Oklahoma flavor.
Delight your taste buds with genuine Oklahoma barbecue by Head Country BBQ and quench your thirst with an assortment of refreshing local brews. One of the event’s highlights is the return of the silent dessert auction featuring a variety of desserts made by local celebrities and some of Oklahoma's finest bakers and restaurants.
The evening's musical entertainment will be provided by Tulsa country group Voth. The group's harmonious sound and genre-blending style will surely make for a memorable performance following the release of their most recent EP, "'92 Bronco" this past August.
“We encourage Oklahomans to join us at this entertaining event in support of the continued preservation of our beloved Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion,” said Board President James Pickel.
“This event is also an opportunity to enjoy authentic Oklahoma food and fellowship with our neighbors.”
Pickel leads the Friends of the Mansion organization alongside Chair First Lady Sarah Stitt. The organization is also advised by a group of advisors consisting of four former Oklahoma First Ladies, Former First Gentleman Wade Christensen and numerous other community leaders.
Attire for Boots, Bandanas & Barbeque is “boots to business.” Sponsorships and tickets to the event are still available.
For more information on tickets, sponsorships or contributions, please contact Friends of the Mansion, Inc., at 405-557-0198 or by e-mail at friendsofthemansion@gmail.com.
The mansion is located at 820 NE 23 St. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73105.
Registration ends Wednesday, September 27.
Notes: Established in 1995, The Friends of the Mansion, Inc. is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to the preservation, restoration, improvements and operations of the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion and Grounds. The organization’s responsibilities include fundraising, special event coordination, maintaining an inventory of all items within the Mansion, maintaining the Mansion’s art collection and securing craftsmen for repair and restoration projects. Pat McGuigan prepared this for posting, working with a press release transmitted from Jones Public Relations in Oklahoma City. Pat selected the photos used from online sources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.