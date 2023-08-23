Yukon's Performing Arts Center will have a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday September 1st for Yukon High School's new performing arts center and indoor activity center and Indoor Activity Facility.
The night is already a celebration of Yukon's football home opener against Westmoore at Miller Stadium.
Upcoming construction projects are being funded by a $194 million bond issue that was approved by YPS voters at a November 2021 election.
Yukon Public Schools' board members reviewed the latest artist work of the future facilities at Yukon High School on August 7 but a Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) "satellite" site in the YPS Performing Arts Center has been postponed.
YPS officials met with the district's construction manager and architect to review recently revised and finalized project plans due to project cost since the bond issue passed.
Among the changes to bring the project within budget were the new YHS building will now be constructed as a one-story structure rather than two, and without dedicated space for SWOSU.
The building will feature a 1,500-seat auditorium and classrooms for programs such as aeronautics, health occupations, and media production.
Officials point out that there were no changes that would reduce capacity of anything or change any programs.
The 2021 bond that passed included an estimated $70-$75 million in building bonds for a new performing arts center/college and career center, indoor activity facility and expanded commons area on the YHS campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.