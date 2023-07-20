The Oklahoma City Council has adopted a new plan and strategy called "Vision Zero" designed to eliminate traffic deaths, a plan that several major cities have already successfully implemented.
Transportation program planner Justin Henry said, " some of the cities that have been most successful with vision zero plans have seen their traffic fatalities drop to near zero...Vision Zero is a growing trend in the nation where cities create their plan to help reduce traffic fatalities, typically focusing on improvements to the road to make accidents more survivable."
He also added that both traffic and collisions and injuries increased by 6% from 2018 to 2021, but traffic deaths increased by 34%, with 99 fatalities in 2021.
OKC also saw a big increase in drivers hitting pedestrians, which was up 73% from 2018 to 2021.
Improvement that are a part of the Zero Vision plan will be to improve visibility by adding streetlights, reflective painting on the streets, better traffic signals and signage that you can see from far away.
Henry went on to say, " A typical approach, a certain amount of collisions is just kind of take for granted that it will be part of your transfer system. "Vision Zero" takes a different approach of tying to think that fatalities especially are preventable through good design of your streets."
The Oklahoma City Council approved a total of $1 million in funds which will begin improvements, but officials hope to secure more funding through bonds and grants.
