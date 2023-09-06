Team Norman, a group of Norman city and University leaders, are proposing a $1 billion entertainment district, its leaders told the Norman Economic Development Coalition.
The new district will be a mixed-use project that will include a multi-purpose performance venue for entertainment and sporting events. The district will also have retail shops, restaurants, bars, offices, a hotel and housing for thousands
Team Norman is a task force dedicated to preparing for OU's move to the Southeastern Conference in 2024 and involves leaders from business, local government, education and athletics.
A news release did not explain where the district would be located or its specific connection to OU athletics. Last year in December Team Norman and OU Athletics revived conversations about a possible entertainment district that will include a new OU athletics arena.
Previous moves to bring a new entertainment district ultimately didn't go anywhere back in 2017 after community members opposed along with a lawsuit alleging violations of the Oklahoma Open Records Act.
