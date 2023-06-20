The T. Boone Pickens Foundation has made a $120 m donation to Oklahoma State University, University President Kayse Shrum announced Tuesday.
Pickens was a billionaire oil tycoon who vigorously supported OSU financially for years, having given around $650 million over time to the university. Pickens largest donation came in 2005 as a onetime gift in the amount of $165 million to an NCAA athletic program that helped build the west end zone at the stadium that bears his name.
Shrum said, "We are incredibly thankful to the T. Boone Pickens Foundation for this extraordinary gift...Boone was a true leader and visionary whose investments, involvement in the advocacy for energy independence drove America's oil and gas industry for nearly seven decades. But it was his generosity that had the most significant impact."
Of the most recent gift, more than half ($63.7million) will go toward student scholarships, and $25 million will the OSU Human Performance Innovation Complex.
Jay Rosser T. Boone Pickens Foundation Director said, " Pickens would be pleased OSU is positioning itself through the Human Performance and Nutrition Research Institute to discover and apply evidence to improve lives...physical and spiritual health played a big part in Boone's life."
The remaining $31.3 million will go to renovate and reconstruct Karsten Creek Golf Club.
Chad Weiberg OSU Athletic Director said, " the university will be able to strengthen its position as a leader in athletics. Karsten Creek was chosen as host site for the NCAA Men's Gold Championship in 2003, 2011, and 2018."
In addition, the foundation is donating Pickens' personal and business artifacts to OSU for a museum that will honor his legacy.
Pickens was and continues posthumously to impact OSU as an entrepreneur and philanthropist.
Perhaps the biggest impact of T. Boone Pickens generosity will be students for many decades going forward benefiting from the legacy of a GIANT in OSU history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.