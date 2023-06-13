In celebration of the historic trip of Dr. Sally Ride as the first American woman in space, the Science Museum of Oklahoma is presenting an unforgettable evening under the stars Saturday from 7:30-10:00 pm in the SMO parking lot.
The event celebrates the 40th anniversary of her historic mission on STS-7.
Not only was Ride an astronaut, but she was a college athlete, scientist, and educator. she was a graduate of Stanford University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Physics, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature in 1973, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Physics in 1978 for research on interaction of X-rays with the interstellar medium.
In 1989 Ride became a professor of physics at the University of California, San Diego and director of the California Space Institute (Cal Space) which was part of the university's
+Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
In the mid 90's up until the time of her death Ride led two public-outreach programs for NASA--the ISS EarthKAM and GRAIL MoonKAM projects in cooperation with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Ride was a brilliant scientist who has continued to be a great role model for young girls and women worldwide who dream of the stars and all that lies beyond them.
Ride died at the age of 61 on July 23rd, 2012, at her home in La Jolla, California. Her papers are in the National Air and Space Museum and held as archives of the Smithsonian Institution.
