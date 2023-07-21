Good news for students at Rose State as the school is keeping tuition rates and mandatory fees the same for the 2023-2024 school year.
Rose State College President Jeanie Webb says, ' By keeping tuition rates stable, we aim to remove financial barriers and encourage students from various socioeconomic backgrounds to pursue their educational goals...the decision for one year is not necessarily based on an increase in funding from the state...we would like to thank our state legislators for their increase in funding for higher education."
The credit hour rate for this upcoming school year is $167.67 but last year there were significant increases in tuition and fees. The college has to make evaluations of maintenance, student services and consider economic and market factors in assessing the need for any increases.
Undergraduate students in Oklahoma on average will be paying an additional $97.20 in tuition and fees for this upcoming school year. Approval for Rose State's increase came on June 29th before the Oklahoma State Regents Board.
State Regents Chairman Michael C. Turpen said in a press release, " Oklahomans are impacted by inflation and other economic challenges, and the State Regents work to balance their needs with the operating requirements of our colleges and universities, who must maintain academic quality and student support services to continue building our state's educated workforce."
Rose State ranks the third most expensive community college with Oklahoma City Community College the lowest at $135.20. The most expensive college is Oklahoma University at $310.39 per credit hour.
