Some of the top minds in science gathered along a record group of 26 students recently at to complete summer internships at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.
16 students were comprised ORF's 67th class of Fleming scholars. And six others formed a third class of the OMRF. Langston University Biomedical Research Scholars Program. Also. Four U.S. military Academy students made-up the 14th class of the John H Saxon Service Academy Summer Research program.
The Fleming program was founded in 1956. And since it has given Oklahoma high school and college students hands-on biomedical research experience. The group was named for Sir Alexander Fleming, a British scientist who discovered penicillin and in 1949 and came to Oklahoma City to dedicate OMRF's first building.
Some of the alumni of the Fleming program include ORF Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Judith James, MD, PhD, and Distinguished Career Scientist Rod McEver, MD.
Fleming scholar Austin Lopez of Tulsa, a biochemistry major at Oklahoma Baptist University has found the experience enrichening under Matlock Jeffries, M.D., A physician scientist. Lopez worked on a study aimed at finding new treatments for osteoarthritis. She plans to become a physician scientist.
Lopez. Will return to OMRF this fall to work in the Jeffries lab to get hands on experience in the scientific research community and be part of real-life developments in medicine. The Langston Scholars Program aims to diversify biomedical research in Oklahoma. Launched in 2021. As a partnership between OMRF and Langston University. Oklahoma 's only historically black college and university.
For OMRF resident Andrew Weyrich, PhD he hopes. that the students' experience will inspire them to stay in Oklahoma and become difference makers in biomedical research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.