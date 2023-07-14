OU quarter back Dillon Gabriel showed up to Big 12 Media Day in style in custom Louis Vuitton Nike collaboration shoes thanks to his lucrative contract with Nike that gives him many benefits.
It's not unusual to see Gabriel in Nike attire since he partnered with them after his transfer to OU and it gives him a way to give back to is high school alma mater in Millani, Hawaii.
Gabriel began his career at OU in 2022 after a transfer from the University of Central Florida where he first started his football career.
He signed a 5-year deal with Nike and BLN sports that not only benefits him but also Nike outfits his alma mater Mililani High School with uniforms and equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.