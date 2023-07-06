Oddspedia has analyzed the cost of attending a college game based on two people, tickets, food, drinks, and parking for over 60 top US college teams and OU takes the top spot most expensive at $276
The Top 5 Most Expensive Gameday Experiences
1. Oklahoma Sooners-$276
2. West Virginia Mountaineers-$264
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish-$261
4. Texas Longhorns-$242
5. Missouri Tigers-$241
Top 5 Cheapest Gameday Experiences
1. UFC Knights-$97
2. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers-$106
3. [JOINT] Tulane Green Wave & Arizona Wildcats-$106
5. [JOINT] Oregon State Beavers & USC Trojans-$112
The start of the college football season is approaching with the excitement of cheering on the team and eating and drinking your way through the game for the cheapest beers they can be found at the TCU Horned Frogs and Tulane Green Wave. At Tennessee Volunteer stadium you will pay $26 for your beer.
Almost one fourth of those polled charge $30 for parking. It never hurts to start saving earlier for your big game day fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.