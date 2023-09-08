The great state fair of Oklahoma has been a tradition for generations that continues to thrill people of all ages. From the food to the midway to the incredible exhibits it is always a time to remember.
The fair is held at the OKC Fairgrounds located at 3000 General Pershing Blvd in Oklahoma City, Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Admission before opening day is $10 for adults and $5 for children between the ages of 6-11.
- There are discount days Thursday September 1th and 21st featuring $8 outside gate admission for everyone. Children under 5 are free. The Little Book of Big Deals is $3 to ride all day with an arm band.
- Monday, September 18th: Tractor Bobs presents Military Monday for all active duty, retired, veterans and their spouses get free outside the gate admission and $5 Sky Eye Wheel ride tickets. A military I.D. or supporting document.
- Tuesday September 19th: is Pepsi Triple Shot Tuesday with $3 outside gate admission, $3 Little Book of Big Deals, $3 each carnival ride, $3 souvenir cup refills, and $3 Sky Eye Wheel ride tickets.
- Wednesday September 20th: Senior Day with free admission for senior citizens 55 and older (I.D. required), $5 Sky Eye Wheel tickets.
- Thursday September 21st: College day with $5 admission for college students (I.D. required). One admission per ID.
Carnival hours are Monday to Friday opens at 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday opens at 11 a.m. and closing times are at the discretion of management.
Purchase tickets at: okstatefair.com. or by calling 405-948-6800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.