The average first time pass rates on the National Nursing Certification test, the NCL EX-RN for nursing graduates from the Oklahoma Baptist University School of Nursing, consistently exceeds 90% as compared to the national rate of 79.91%.In the Oklahoma rate of 78.67% in 22. The OBU nursing graduates, five-year average is 91.51.
Even more important are the graduates who breathe life into those numbers and be used for caring for patients.
Nursing Graduate Abby Richardson is a tremendous example. After she graduated from OBU in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing Richardson was thrust into the global pandemic.
At the time she was a student, she was a nurse. And now? She is back on Bison Hill, training Tomorrow's nurses as an instructor of nursing and director of nursing simulation. The foundation of the faculty and simulation program Give. She helps those involved get through the pandemic along with fellow nurses.
OBU's nursing program continues to educate future nerves nurses. To help meet increasing healthcare needs. And communities. And a part of that is committing to equipping as many nursing students as possible.
The OBU nursing program has 71 years of history and continues to strive to improve patient care for everyone.
In terms of cutting-edge training for nurses, OBU's simulation suite stands alone. It has six functioning hospital rooms. The program's three standardized adult mannequins, birthing mother, and pediatric mannequins are top tier of high-quality simulators. They simulate the responses of a real patients capable of breathing, talking, bleeding and reacting to medications.
The purpose of the OBU Simulation Lab is to function like a hospital. For Richardson she's grateful. And she says that she owes so much to the simulation program.
