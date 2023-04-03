OKLAHOMA CITY -- The OKIPSE Alliance will host its inaugural IPSE Summit for students with intellectual or developmental disability on Friday, April 14. The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at MetroTech Springlake Conference Center, 1900 Springlake Drive, in Oklahoma City.
The first inclusive postsecondary education (IPSE) conference ever held in Oklahoma will focus on developing, expanding and improving higher education options for students with intellectual or developmental disability.
The OKIPSE (Oklahoma Inclusive Post Secondary Education) Alliance is "dedicated to ensuring that Oklahoma students with intellectual and developmental disabilities have the opportunity to achieve higher education and participate fully in campus life," the website states.
“We have never had a summit or conference that focuses solely on college programs for students with intellectual or developmental disability (IDD) in our state,” Julie Lackey, OKIPSE director said. “Comprehensive, inclusive college programs are changing the outcome for these students, leading to over 64 percent of the graduates pursuing careers in competitive wage jobs.
“Comparing that number to disability statistics that show only 26% percent of those with cognitive disability are employed, these programs can be life-changing,” Lackey added.
The OKIPSE Alliance is a partnership between Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services, Sooner SUCCESS, and Oklahoma State Department of Education
The Summit will bring together leadership from IPSE programs in Oklahoma and Texas andexperts from Think College Institute for Community Inclusion at the University of Massachusetts Boston
Lackey encourages educators, parents, guardians, advocates, students and agency representatives who interact with this student population to pre-register. In addition, representatives from universities, career tech and community colleges interested in beginning an IPSE program are encouraged to attend.
Conference attendees will hear a national perspective regarding IPSE programs, participate in break-out sessions led by program experts, and hear from students attending IPSE programs. They will have the opportunity to gather information from vendors providing resources and assistance, and connect with others interested in IPSE programs.
Oklahoma’s four IPSE programs to be discussed at the SUMMIT include: Riverhawks Scholar Program at Northeastern State University, Opportunity Orange Scholars at Oklahoma State University, Sooner Works at the University of Oklahoma, and Neill-Wint Center for Neurodiversity at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
Aggie ACHIEVE at Texas A&M University, TU CASA at Texas A&M University in San Antonio and UNT ELEVAR at the University of North Texas will also share their experiences.
“While college is not for everyone, for those that want to follow that dream, these programs provide the gateway to better employment and community engagement and help our state by contributing to the workforce,” Lackey said.
“Students who want to learn about their career interests and being as independent as possible have a significantly improved outcome for employment compared to students with IDD who go straight into the workforce after high School,” she continued.
The IPSE movement began more than 15 years ago, with over 300 programs currently taking place in the United States.
Oklahoma's first IPSE program began in 2017.
Summit participants must pre-register at OK TX Inclusive Post-Secondary Education Summit. The cost to attend is $40 per person and includes a light breakfast and box lunch. Students may select the "Student Panel Session" ticket and attend an afternoon student panel at no cost.
For questions, visit Inclusive Post-Secondary Education Oklahoma Texas/Summit or email info@okipsealliance.org. Attendees can use the email address to request disability accommodations.
To learn more, visit okipsealliance.org.
