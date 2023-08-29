Oklahoma City Community College is continuing to uphold its commitment to affordability and accessibility by keeping tuition rates the same for the sixth consecutive year.
While inflation continues to batter the U.S. economy OCCC remains committed to its mission to provide quality education without adding additional financial strain on students and their families.
By maintaining consistent tuition rates, OCC continues to foster an inclusive learning environment to empower individuals to pursue academic goals and brighter futures for students.
OCCC President Dr. Mautra Stanley Jones recognizes the immense challenges that students and their families face in today's economic climate. Since its inception in 1972 Oklahoma Community College has been the heartbeat of the metro, dedicated to empowering learners and strengthening communities.
OCCC serves nearly 18,000 students. A large percentage of OCCC students join or rejoin the local workforce every year and it translates to more than $220 million added to the local economy in additional income.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.