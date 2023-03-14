OKLAHOMA CITY — Northeastern State University President Steve Turner will retire as the university’s 19th president later this summer. Turner assumed his presidential duties at NSU in January 2012.
“Penny and I feel blessed beyond measure to be part of the NSU story,” Turner said. “We sincerely thank each of you for making NSU our home for what will be 11½ years. This season is ending and a new one begins later this summer. NSU’s future is bright.”
A nontraditional, first-generation graduate, Turner began college in his late 20s after nearly a decade of oil field work.
Turner came to NSU in 2012 from East Central University where he served as vice president for administration and finance and executive assistant to the president for governmental relations and economic development.
“On behalf of the Regional University System of Oklahoma Regents, I want to congratulate Dr. Steve Turner on his upcoming retirement and for serving RUSO for the past 35 years,” Connie Reilly, RUSO board chairperson said. “As president of Northeastern State University, Dr. Turner has served with the highest integrity and has positively impacted countless students who have used their education to contribute to the economic strengths and culture of Oklahoma. Dr. Turner's absence will be felt throughout the region - we wish him the very best.”
Under his leadership, NSU completed the largest comprehensive fundraising campaign in the institution’s history, raising more than $27 million to support student scholarships, faculty research and facility improvements as part of the Preserve our past. ENSUre Our Future campaign.
A proponent for creating workforce-ready professionals, Turner has worked to bring high-demand degrees to NSU and ensure programs provide students with much-needed experiential learning opportunities through research opportunities, community service, internships, and clinical experiences.
At NSU, he oversaw a number of major renovation projects such as Wilson Hall, Seminary Hall, the RiverHawk Shoppe, Beta Pond, the John Vaughn Library and Circle of Excellence Plaza.
Turner led several new construction projects during his tenure including the construction of the NSU Event Center, RiverHawks Wellness Center, Isabel Cobb Hall, the NSU Academic Success Center, the Innovation Discovery Education Academy, the Battenfield-Carletti Investment Lab, the NSU veterans monument and the River’s Edge Coffee Shop.
“Dr. Turner has been a strong advocate for the holistic D2 student-athlete experience as a leader in the MIAA (Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association),” said MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy. “During the past two years, it has been a privilege to work with Dr. Turner in his role as chair of the MIAA CEO Council.
“His legacy in the MIAA will include the development of new health and safety initiatives for our members, enhanced championship experiences for our students in many sports, a comprehensive risk management initiative for the conference, a new and improved MIAA Constitution, and expanded MIAA membership,” Racy continued.
In addition, Turner has led the university through difficult times such as several years of state funding cuts, the COVID-19 pandemic and drops in enrollment, the press release stated.
Under Turner’s leadership, the university worked to remove various barriers, such as time and money, that students might face when attaining a postsecondary degree. This includes providing support for accelerated bachelor’s to master’s degree programs and working with faculty and staff to expand the Smart Choice Program that helps students make a smooth transition from earning an associate degree to a four-year degree.
“I congratulate President Steve Turner on his pending retirement from Northeastern State University,” said Chancellor Allison D. Garrett, Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with President Turner through the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, the MIAA Athletic Conference and now in the Oklahoma system.
“I’ve observed for many years his understanding of higher education issues, passion for students and drive to make NSU the best it can be,” Garrett added. “I wish him the best in his retirement.”
Northeastern State University offers workforce-ready degrees at campuses in Tahlequah, Broken Arrow and Muskogee, as well as online. From its founding as the Cherokee National Female Seminary, through its evolution as a teacher’s college to a present-day comprehensive university, NSU provides a quality and affordable education that serves Oklahoma’s workforce needs, the website states.
For more information about NSU, visit nsuok.edu.
