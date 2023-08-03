Nike has released it 2023 ever popular customized NCAA kicks with the Pegasus model sneaker for the Oklahoma University Sooners with the Sooners' logo to top it all off.
You can visit fanatics.com to become the first Sooner you know to own a pair of the unisex shoes for $139.99.
Its time to prepare for the season that is rapidly approaching, and Nike is giving Sooners fans another way to engage with the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.