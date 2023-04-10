OKLAHOMA CITY –Each April, LifeShare Oklahoma celebrates Donate Life Month, an observance to focus attention on the need for and importance of organ, eye and tissue donation. This celebration shares the importance of registering every person’s decision to be a donor and honoring the gift of life – recognizing that the generosity of donors makes saving lives through transplantation possible.
LifeShare Oklahoma is the organ procurement organization (OPO) in Oklahoma responsible for the recovery of organs and tissue for transplant.
More than 114,000 people across the country are currently waiting for lifesaving transplants, and 740 of those are waiting here in Oklahoma. Thousands more wait for lifesaving and healing tissue transplants.
“In 2022, LifeShare coordinated the recovery of 249 organ donors and 1,106 tissue donors. The work of our team and hospital partners allowed 535 lives to be saved through donation,” said Jeffrey Orlowski, President and CEO of LifeShare Network.
“While Donate Life Month exists as an opportunity to honor our heroic donors and celebrate lives that have been saved, it is also a time to remember that more than 740 Oklahomans still await lifesaving transplants,”Orlowski added. “We hope residents of the state will join us in raising awareness about donation.”
Marissa Murrow, a 19-year-old from Mustang, died after a head on collision with a drunk driver during her sophomore year of college. At 16, after getting her driver’s license, she returned home to show her parents the little red heart on the new license. Marissa’s decision to be a donor was a reflection of her values to be kind, compassionate, and giving in all that she did in life.
Through that decision, she was able to become an organ and tissue donor – saving three lives and impacting countless recipients through her gifts as a tissue donor.
Living organ donors can provide a kidney or a portion of their liver to help save a patient on the national transplant waiting list. Eighty-five percent of patients waiting on that list are in need of a lifesaving donor kidney, 10 percent are waiting for a liver, according to the website.
This year’s Donate Life Month theme was inspired by dragonflies. The dragonfly serves as a symbol of hope, courage and transformed life – themes repeatedly found within the donation and transplantation journey.
A dragonfly’s scurrying flight across water represents the courage Oklahomans have when choosing to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor.
Oklahomans can transform and save lives by registering their decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor at LifeShareRegistry.org or at their local tag agency.
LifeShare is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization that works closely with three transplant centers and 145 healthcare organizations in the state of Oklahoma to facilitate donation. Additionally, LifeShare works to raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation through public education.
For more information about LifeShare, visit lifeshareoklahoma.org.
