Kelly Ogle, well-known Oklahoma journalist and Oklahoma State University alumnus will join the School of Media and Strategic Communications (SMSC) faculty this fall.
Ogle graduated from the program in 1985 and will soon be preparing future journalists to enter the field of Broadcast Journalism.
Ogle has been in broadcasting for 40 years, 32 of which were at KWTV in Oklahoma City. Ogle anchored award-winning coverage of the Oklahoma City Bombing and the trial of Timothy McVeigh. He won Emmy Awards for his coverage of the 2013 Moore tornado, and well as his feature "My Two Cents" commentaries.
Ogle stated, " I am eager to share what I've learned over the last 40 years in broadcasting...I want students to finish my class having learned the techniques and mindset to become top-notch news anchors and reporters."
While at OSU, Ogle got comfortable behind the microphone while serving as the emcee for the Homecoming Sea of Orange Parade and Varsity Review show.
Ogle further commented, " OSU has given so much to my family...my wife and I are grateful and proud alums, as are all three of our daughters. Its an honor to be in a position to give back to our alma mater."
Ogle will be working on the OSU student newscast "The Daily Q" in a new Broadcast Performance course. He will teach students best practices to train their voices and to better visually communicate their message to the audience.
Associate professor and interim head of SMSC Dr. Jared Johnson said, " Coming from a family of journalists, the has the ability to connect with viewers and communicate all kinds of stories with credibility. Everyone who has spent any time in Oklahoma knows who he if. We are excited to have Kelly working with our students, I am confident our students will be more prepared to enter the field after learning from Kelly. Between his experience and his ability to help students network, he will be an asset to students."
Department faculty's hope is that Ogle's addition will help student advance their skills and develop industry connections to help launch their careers.
