Julie Venables is a nurse by profession and a mother of 4 - two sons, Jake and Tyler,and daughters Addie and Laney and the Venables family was living an ecstatic lifestyle with Brent Venables the Head Coach of the Oklahoma Sooners football team when they were struck with a devastating situation.
Julie was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer on June 16th, underwent surgery last Friday and is healing well. Julie attended Kansas State University in Manhattan Kansas where she met her future husband. She completed her nursing degree at Washburn State University in Topeka Kansas.
Brent Venables played as a linebacker at Kansas State University in 1991, he began his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 1993, worked at Oklahoma University in 1999 as defensive coordinator and was promoted to associate head coach in 2004.
There are high hopes that Julie will not have to have additional treatments and doctors are optimistic that Julie's disease has not progressed to her lymph nodes. Doctors have not decided if chemotherapy will be necessary.
