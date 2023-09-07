The Oklahoma Hall of Fame will be awarding the Oklahoma Hall of Fame Scholarship to one Oklahoma Senior for $6,000 for the 13th year.
The award is given to a winning student over a four year period based on leadership roles, civic/community involvement, academic achievement, and the knowledge and pride of our great state.
To be considered, a student must:
- Be a current high school senior who attends an Oklahoma public, private, charter, or home school.
Commit to attending an Oklahoma college or university; and
- Be recommended by a teacher, administrator, or other adult not related to the student.
The scholarship was created by personal donations of Oklahoma Hall of Fame Members who seek to encourage and inspire future generations of Oklahoma leaders. Scholarship applications are due by September 22nd.
to learn more go to: http://www.oklahomahof.com/programs/scholarships-awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.