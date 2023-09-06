OKLAHOMA CITY - Dwight Adams, Ph.D., former director of the University of Central Oklahoma’s W. Roger Webb Forensic Science Institute (FSI), was recently named as an inductee into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Class of 2023.
The Oklahoma Hall of Fame recognizes exceptional Oklahomans who have demonstrated outstanding service to the state during their lifetime — known as Oklahoma’s highest honor.
“We could not be more pleased to see Dr. Adams receive this well-deserved recognition,” said Charlotte Simmons, Ph.D., provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Central.
“His accomplishments at the FBI would be more than sufficient to earn his place among the Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductees. UCO is most fortunate that he then chose to return to his alma mater as the inaugural director of the W. Roger Webb Forensic Science Institute, a position he has held for the past 17 years. Dr. Adams has devoted his four-decade career in service to others and to the betterment of the state of Oklahoma, the nation and the world.”
Since its inception, under Adam’s leadership, Central’s FSI programs have seen significant growth from fewer than 100 students in 2009, to nearly 1,000 forensic science majors. It is the largest forensic science education program in the country. Additionally, the UCO FSI program was recognized in 2021 by Study.com as the top bachelor’s degree program in the nation for forensic science.
Adams will be celebrated at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Norman Hotel and Conference Center, 2501 Conference Drive, in Norman.
The Oklahoma Hall of Fame, founded in 1927, was created to honor extraordinary Oklahomans and provide educational programming for students of all ages. The organization has grown to support education in a variety of ways including tuition grants and scholarships, free statewide field trips, and donations.
Since his retirement in spring 2023, Adams was also honored with a scholarship in his name. The Dwight Adams Endowed Scholarship in Forensic Science was established by MidFirst Bank, university donors and matched by the UCO Foundation — totaling a $50,000 endowment.
The Dwight Adams Endowed Scholarship in Forensic Science was established to recognize the contributions made by Adams. Earlier this year, Central’s FSI announced that it has achieved accreditation from the Forensic Science Education Programs Accreditation Commission in every possible discipline at the master’s and bachelor’s degree levels.
“I am honored to be recognized through the establishment of this scholarship, but even more pleased that it will support UCO forensic science students,” Adams said.
The Dwight Adams Endowed Scholarship in Forensic Science will assist incoming and transfer students in pursuing an education through the FSI at Central. The scholarship was an effort between the UCO Foundation, MidFirst Bank, friends of Adams and Tom Kupiec, alumnus and UCO Foundation Board of Trustees.
“We are deeply grateful to our donors for establishing this important new scholarship, which we are honored to administer,” said Art Cotton, vice president for the Office of Advancement at Central.
Before his role as director of Central’s FSI, Adams served a long-term career for the FBI. He played a crucial role in developing DNA techniques and testified in more than 130 cases. Adams also served on national boards and oversaw the creation of the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), a DNA system which has linked 200 crime laboratories and has been responsible for solving or aiding more than 500,000 cases nationwide.
For more information about the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, visit oklahomahof.com/hof/current-class. For more information or to contribute to the scholarship, visit centralconnection.org/adams. To learn more about UCO’s FSI, visit uco.edu/fsi.
