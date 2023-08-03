Yellow Freight, a once dominant player in the trucking field halted operations on Sunday laying off all 30,000 of its workers -- including 200 in Oklahoma City.
The unionized company was among those engaged in recent battles with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
The Teamsters have represent about 22,000 of its drivers and dock workers at the company just cancelled a strike two weeks ago sparked by the company not contributing to its pension fund and health insurance plans.
In news reports, the Teamsters Union said Yellow had been given a month to make the payments that were past due. By several days ago, Yellow stopped making deliveries and only was delivering freight already in its system -- according to the Union and Satish Jindel, a trucking industry consultant.
The Union could not reach a contract agreement with Yellow Freight and the Union said it had been notified Monday of the shutdown.
Teamsters President Sean O'Brien said in a statement, "Today's news is unfortunate but not surprising. Yellow has proven historically that it could not manage itself despite billions of dollars in worker concessions and hundreds of millions in bailout funding from the federal government. This is a sad day for workers and the American Freight Industry."
Company officials failed to respond to numerous requests for comment on Sunday and Monday.
The company is based in Nashville, Tennessee but is a national company with employees spread among more than 300 terminals nationwide.
Experts in the field said it was primarily an unaffordable amount of debt, more than the cost of the Union contract that did in Yellow Freight.
CEO of AFS Logistics Tom Nightengale had said, "The Teamsters had made a series of painful concessions that brought them close to wage parity with non-union carriers."
AFS Logistic places about $11 billion of freight annually with different trucking companies on behalf of shippers. The company began taking on a significant amount of debt 20 years ago in order to acquire other trucking companies.
Nightengale said the union debt was "enormous."
Here in Oklahoma, 200 OKC Yellow Freight employees lost jobs.
The ending for the company, which began in Oklahoma City in 1906, was abrupt, although its Oklahoma presence had dwindled over recent decades.
There are two other national competitors in Yellow's segment of the trucking market which are also unionized, ABF Freight and TForce.
Both are far more profitable in recent years than Yellow which only posted a narrow operating profit in 2021 and 2022 along with a $9.3 million-dollar operating loss in the first quarter.
Reports surfaced last week that a bankruptcy filing was coming by July 31 even though it continued its talks with the Teamsters.
It was said to be considering all its options.
The closing is not only bad news for employees of Yellow.
One analyst remarked this week that the demise of "Yellow" could be the first true casualty of the Teamsters apparent victory in its fight with UPS and other companies.
American taxpayers gave Yellow a $700 million dollar load from the federal government in 2020.
The company's demise leaves taxpayers holding 30% of its outstanding stock.
According to its most recent quarterly report it still owed $700 million -- half of the long-term debt on its books.
