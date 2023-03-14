Oklahoma City's City Council met on March 14, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, 200 N. Walker Ave., in Oklahoma City (OKC).
The Council proclaimed March 14 as Realtor Day in OKC. Members of the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of Realtors were in the Chamber audience. Several accepted the proclamation and spoke. They said homelessness is the organization's number one policy issue that the group wants to address, as part of the group's advocacy efforts, focusing on growth of previously underdeveloped areas, and funding to ensure the availability of affordable housing and ways to house the unhoused.
The Council unanimously approved permits for seven upcoming events in the OKC area.
The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust and Nate the Great, Inc., are hosting the Nate the Great Eight Race on March 25. The annual event honors Nate Hall who died at age 16 on March 30, 2019. The event will be held at the Lake Overholser Reservoir and Reservation, and involves an 8K, an 8-mile run, and The Doubler which is both runs. Dogs are welcome to run in the race. Proceeds go to Pets and People, a group about which Nate Hall was passionate.
Arts Council Oklahoma City is hosting the Festival of the Arts, April 25-30, at Bicentennial Park and City Hall Park, which is a community celebration of the visual and performing arts. The festival, which is one of OKC's favorite local festivals, has been a tradition since 1967. This year 124 visual artists representing 39 states will be part of the festival, along with other venues and activities including a location where children may make custom art pieces. There will be over 30 food vendors on site. Proceeds go to fund arts programs in schools, libraries, and othe activities.
Infant Crisis Services is hosting Infant Crisis Services Baby Steps 5K on April 22, at Bluff Creek Park, 11301 N. Meridian Ave. Infant Crisis Services serves babies and toddlers through age three years old. The organization, through its brick-and-mortar location, and its BabyMobile, has been providing diapers and wipes, formula, toddler food, bottles, and sippy cups since 1984. The event will raise about $45k for the organization.
Riversport Foundation's Oklahoma City Junior Invitational and U.S. Rowing Camp will be held March 24-26 at the Boathouse District, Regatta Park, Regatta Park Plaza, and the Eastern Basin. This year's event involves 13 teams from various states, with over 500 athletes which is 200 more athletes than last year. The event is casual and there will be food trucks.
The OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center's Outpace Cancer Race will be held on April 1 on North Phillips Ave. between N.E. 8th Street and N.E. 10th Street. The event honors Oklahomans we have lost, and includes a 10K, 5K, 1 mile walk, and more. All funds raised stay in Oklahoma, supporting cancer research, and Stephenson Cancer Center patients and their families.
The Plaza District Chamber of Commerce is hosting the second annual Calderón Dance Festival on May 7 on N.W. 16th Street between N. Indiana Ave. and N. Blackwelder Ave. The festival, which spotlights diversity and inclusion, celebrates the life of Shannon Calderón and her vision to build a community with inclusion, diversity, and equitable opportunities in dance. The event will have three staging areas, and will include dance classes, dance performances, artist vendors, and live music. The district, which is partnering with various groups for the event, is expecting approximately 10,000 people from across the nation. The goal is to get people up and moving. The Kirkpatrick Family is fully funding this year's event.
The Plaza District Chamber of Commerce is hosting PRIDE! on the Plaza on June 9. The event will take place on N.W. 16th Street between N. Indiana Ave. and N. Blackwelder Ave. The event, which began in 2019, is a block party with entertainment programming in conjunction with the LGBTQIA+ community and celebrates diversity and culture. The Plaza District Chamber works with the OKC Police Department to keep everyone safe.
Go to individual websites for details on each of the seven OKC events.
