LEGO lovers of all ages will converge on Oklahoma City September 16-17 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center with professional Lego artists displaying their creations, meeting with fans, and appearances by LEGO celebrities, including the cast of the LEGO master's show.
People love LEGOS for many reasons, but it is simple and ageless, it's high quality and the instructions are easy to follow, it's a toy that kids love and actually play with over and over again, and LEGOS can be used as collector's items.
For some LEGO is the perfect toy because it feeds creative exploration and provides a great calming activity. Plus, the company invested billions of dollars into their production to make the Legos environmentally friendly.
The convention will also feature:
- LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO sets hard to find LEGO, and goodies from multiple vendors.
- Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars Universe.
- Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with.
- Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets.
- Fan Zone; epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders.
Tickets are $14.99 are expected to sell out quickly.
Dates and Sessions:
Saturday September 16
Session I: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Session II: 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday September 17
Session I: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Session II: 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
