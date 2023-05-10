OKLAHOMA CITY - OKC Insider, a brand-new, complimentary training program designed by Visit Oklahoma City, is now available for workers within the hospitality industry.
This online, on-demand training program makes it easy to learn about resources for answering visitor questions and connecting them with quick information on things to do, places to stay and where to eat in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City’s fast-paced growth makes it a challenge to keep up with the latest destination information. This new training platform is both fluid and flexible to meet the needs and growth of the OKC community.
“Visit Oklahoma City has seen tremendous change in the hospitality industry both within personnel and new assets opening,” said Zac Craig, President of Visit Oklahoma City. “OKC Insider training helps frontline and tourism professionals better answer the age-old question – What is there to do in Oklahoma City?”
Modules within the destination training program focus on Oklahoma City’s tourism industry and how to See OKC, Know OKC and Elevate OKC as a member of the hospitality industry.
This training is free and takes about 60 minutes to complete but can be done in sections as schedules allow. Upon completion of the training modules, the trainee will become a certified OKC Insider.
Additional businesses outside of hospitality and tourism may also benefit from sharing this training with their employees. Professionals in real estate and development, human resources and recruitment, retail or those in other industries are also welcome to participate.
For graduates of the destination training, Visit OKC offers perks and incentives, which include networking events, discounts to museums and attractions and other activities to continue your development as an OKC Insider.
For more information on the program or to register for the training, visit https://www.visitokc.com/about-us/okc-insider-destination-training/.
Managing Editor Stacy Martin contributed to this report
