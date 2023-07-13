Visit Muskogee will have its annual Tourism Awards Banquet on August 3rd at the Muskogee Little Theatre. It will be an evening of celebration, camaraderie, and recognition.
This prestigious event aims to recognize and honor outstanding individuals' contributions to the growth and development of tourism in the Muskogee community.
The awards banquet will feature various categories in a diverse range of contributors to Muskogee's tourism industry. Those included will be:
- Best Customer Service
- Best New Holiday Attraction
- Volunteer of the Year
- Event of the Year
- Booster of the Year
- Attraction of the Year
Muskogee's Executive Director of Tourism Tammye Howell said, " We are delighted to host the first annual Tourism Awards Banquet to recognize the outstanding individuals and businesses that have played a pivotal role in promoting Muskogee as a premiere tourism destination...these awards will not only honor their remarkable achievements but also inspire others to contribute to the growth and success of our vibrant city."
From more information about the first annual Tourism Awards Banquet and visit Muskogee go to https://visitmuskogee.com. or call (918) 684 6202
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.